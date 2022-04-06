St Andrews not disgraced against strong hosts

St Andrews United were looking to avenge a 9-0 defeat inflicted by Bo’ness Athletic last autumn with a place in the next round of The League Cup at stake for the winners. Indeed, Saints faced a difficult task on a big plastic pitch against a team riding high in Conference X but the visitors played well throughout the first half, whilst attacking the goal nearest the main road. The United players certainly worked hard, particularly in defence, as the fast Tiwi Daramola looked dangerous on the right wing for Bo’ness. However, St Andrews United created the first real chance of the afternoon in the 20th minute when home goalkeeper Fraser Currid did well to save a shot from Reece Redpath. Daramola then fired a free kick narrowly wide of Ben Swinton’s left-hand post yet the same player opened the scoring in the 24th minute from just inside the United box to take his tally for the season to 43 goals. Swinton subsequently made a good save from the impressive Craig Snedden as the Bo’ness boys sought to move further ahead, though Lewis Sawers missed a decent chance to equalise when he shot wide of Currid’s back post shortly before half time. Unfortunately, Athletic began the second period strongly and Grant Rose made the score 2-0 in the 50th minute by dispatching a deep cross that resulted from a clever passing move. Swinton then produced a smart block a few moments later but the home team completed the scoring courtesy of a Snedden cracker from at least 30 yards in the 58th minute. That goal clearly knocked the stuffing out of the St Andrews United squad and the pace of the game appeared to slow thereafter, probably because everybody in attendance knew the result was no longer in doubt. Saints did manage to create three corners on trot just after the hour-mark yet they failed to trouble Currid as the Bo’ness players looked confident of recording a clean sheet. Those lads certainly earned the right to ease off the gas as the contest drew to a close, though Barry Cockburn’s boys were not disgraced over the course of a tough encounter against strong opposition.