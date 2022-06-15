St Andrews prepare to launch friendly fire

The club has this week confirmed its pre-season friendly schedule which starts on July 9 with a home match against Dyce Juniors.

Following on from the Dyce game will come matches against Dundonald Bluebell, Arbroath Vics, East Fife under 20s, a Dundee XI and Hill of Beath Hawthorn.

The friendly games should prepare Robbie Raeside’s for the early season cup matches

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Andrews manager Robbie Raeside

Saints have been drawn at home against Bathgate Thistle in the 2022/23 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.