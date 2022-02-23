St Andrews strengthen as defenders sign up

United are still aiming to edge away from the bottom end of the East of Scotland Football League’s First Division Conference A and there’s little doubt the new additions will help with that.

First through the door was 22-year-old central defender Scott Reekie.

Reekie produced an impressive debut against league leaders Leith Athletic last Saturday while playing as a trialist.

New Saints signing Scott Reekie

The club say they managed to beat off competition from others to secure his signature.

Reekie hails from the East Neuk of Fife so St Andrews United is his local senior side and he is looking forward to playing first team football on a regular basis.

The centre back reads the game well and he is strong in the air. His previous clubs include Dundee United, Brechin City and Edinburgh City where he made 15 appearances for the Citizens in the SPFL earlier this season, scoring a late winner against Cowdenbeath in December.

The club has also welcomed 19-year old right back Tom Milne to their ranks. The defender from Kingseat began this season on the books of Kelty Hearts. Milne has already featured twice for St Andrews United this winter.

New Saints defender Tom Milne

St Andrews United this weekend travel to Livingston United in the King Cup and there are a limited number of spaces left on the official team bus.