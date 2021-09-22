St Andrews stung by late double in the capital

St Andrews United goalkeeper Kyle Moran. Pic by Blair Smith

St Andrews United lost in the sunshine at Edinburgh United’s Paties Road Stadium but it took a wonder strike to sink the visitors with less than six minutes left to play.

Josh Lamond should have given Edinburgh United the lead when his weak header was easily saved by Kyle Moran and the same player was guilty of missing further opportunities as the first half progressed.

Adam Davidson also missed a good chance with his head at the other end of the park before the referee waved away home supporters’ shouts for a penalty when Kyle Sneddon lunged into a challenge with Sonny Swanson.

Lamond was next to head wide when it looked easier to score and the Edinburgh United forwards kept up the pressure as Stephen Scott nodded another rebound wide of Moran’s right-hand post.

Unfortunately, Moran was finally beaten in the 57th minute because he could only parry a shot from Swanson into the path of Lamond and the latter gleefully tapped the ball into an empty net.

However, the visitors managed to rally and equalised in the 61st minute when Stanfield finished from near the penalty spot.