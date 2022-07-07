St Andrews to celebrate golfing greats

Nicklaus will lead a public procession through the streets of St Andrews to say thank you to the town after the honorary citizenship ceremony in Younger Hall.

He’ll be accompanied by fellow golfers Lee Trevino, Sir Bob Charles, Sandy Lyle, Catriona Matthew and José María Olazábal, who are all being awarded honorary degrees by the University of St Andrews in the same ceremony.

The honorary citizenship and golf graduation ceremony takes place at 1pm in Younger Hall.

Jack Nicklaus at The Open in St Andrews in 1984

When it concludes, between approximately 2.15 and 2.30pm, Jack and his fellow VIPs will process, led by a piper, along North Street, down Murray Park, and along a section of The Scores to St Salvator’s Quad.

Tickets for the ceremony itself are many times oversubscribed, but arrangements have been made to livestream proceedings to the university’s Buchanan Lecture Theatre in Union Street for anyone unable to secure a ticket.

In the event that spaces become available in Younger Hall on the day, these will be offered to people in the livestream event at the Buchanan.