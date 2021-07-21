St Andrews United begin their season with deserved victory

Saints began their 2021/22 East of Scotland Football League campaign on a sunny July day and ended up being too hot to handle for their hosts.

They made the breakthrough when a corner from Jason Penman found Paul Quinn free at the back post and the latter smashed a terrific volley past Kieran Beveridge.

Ormiston pushed up field in search of an equaliser but a rare effort went over the top on the half-hour mark.

Saints defended well towards the end of the first half with Michael Fleming leading by example.

The home forwards were also guilty of poor finishing on a couple of occasions and United continued to press forward in search of another goal.

Penman earned his side a penalty in the 37th minute with a weaving run into the box and Jake Grady comfortably converted the spot kick high into the net.

St Andrews took a deserved two-goal lead into the break, though the Ormiston players tried hard to take the game to Saints in second half.

Playing with the breeze at their backs, the home squad sought to move the ball forward as quickly as possible but further poor finishing meant there was no further scoring.