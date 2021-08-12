St Andrews United lose 9-0 as hunt for new manager continues

United keeper Kyle Moran sends a long ball forward. Picture by Blair Smith

With a squad still decimated by injuries, caretaker manager Andy Brown did well just to get a team on the park.

Scott Sinclair opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a turn and shot from the edge of the box.

Sinclair grabbed his second goal of the afternoon seven minutes later by tapping the ball into an empty net before completing his hat-trick.

Grant Rose then made the score 4-0 on the stroke of half time by converting a good cross from Craig Snedden. The same players combined to notch Bo’ness Athletic’s fifth goal in the 57th minute.

The visitors looked dangerous every time they attacked at that point and Moran made several saves before Jack Rollo gave away a penalty in the 67th minute by tugging Snedden’s shirt.

The young defender was red carded as a result and Bo’ness skipper Jonny Mitchell made no mistake from the spot to make the score 6-0.

The United players looked as if they wanted to get off the pitch as quickly as possible thereafter yet their opponents clearly enjoyed dominating possession as well as creating chances.

Ryan Shanks found himself in acres of space to knock home a rebound in the 72nd minute before adding another goal moments later. Rose then completed the scoring.