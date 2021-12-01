St Andrews upset the odds to take a valuable point

The Saints celebrate Callum Mcaulay's goal. Pic by Donald Gellatly

Saints recorded a terrific result against the league leaders in Haddington.

Manager Barry Cockburn was able to start his five new signings all together for the first time.

That meant Stevie Livingstone returned to fill a centre back berth and he noticeably improved Saints' defensive performance.

There was disappointment for Saints three minutes before break when Guy McGarry capitalised on defensive errors to find the net from four yards.

It therefore seemed like Saints would be behind at the interval yet a weak headed clearance by Aitchison resulted in Callum Mcaulay returning a dipping half volley into the back of the net.

Haddington upped the pace at the start of the second half and they dominated possession until regaining the lead in the 66th minute.

A scuffed clearance by Fraser Anderson landed at the feet of McGarry and the lively striker curled a terrific shot past Moran.

Saints gradually managed to force the hosts backwards and a powerful shot from Reece Redpath was tipped over the bar.

Mcaulay received his marching orders for swearing at the referee in the 85th minute but there was still enough time left on the clock for Matthew Hutchison to make headlines with a spectacular equaliser.

The young midfielder controlled a neat pass from Ross Cunningham with his left foot before whipping a delightful shot over Stirling from 25 yards.