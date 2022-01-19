St Monans Swallows 0-8 Fife Thistle

It took Thistle just eight minutes to open the scoring when some great play from Finlay saw him release Whatmore. His effort was cleared only as far as Tulleth who rifled home from just inside the box.

Just minutes later Tulleth and Leadbetter combined to good effect with the latter picking out Harris whose effort was inches wide of target. The second goal wasn’t far away and, after 23 minutes, Allan played a quick one-two with Tulleth before carving through on goal and slotting the ball into the net.

There was another goal just three minutes later as the Swallows struggled to get a grip on the game. Again the Tulleth and Leadbetter combination worked well with the latter again sending in an inviting ball where this time Whatmore was on hand to grab his first Thistle goal.

Steven Harris continued his excellent form for Fife Thistle

In the 35th minute it was 4-0 with another well worked goal when Rintoul sent a perfectly weighted ball to Harris who in turn teed up Tulleth who fired past the stranded Nee.

It was an error from the Swallows keeper that provided the chance for Harris to make it 5-0 when he sclaffed a clearance and the on-form marksman made no error.

Substitute Munro made it 6-0 just minutes after his introduction when some good play from G Spence allowed Carson to send a neat ball to the striker and he finished.

Just a minute later Munro won his side a penalty after he was sent tumbling in the box. Harris stepped up and fired home the spot kick to make it 7-0 and grab his 10th goal of the season.

Munro capped an impressive 10 minute spell when he grabbed the eighth and final goal when Spence flicked on a Carson ball and the striker showed terrific composure to lift the ball over the advancing keeper.

LM Joinery man of the match – Scott Finlay

Thistle: Wortley, Spence, Carson, Spence, Leadbetter (McColm 68), Whatmore (Walker 65), Finlay, Rintoul, Allan (Brown 56), Harris, Tulleth (Munro 65)

Sub: Anderson