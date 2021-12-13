Steve Archibald's return to East Fife put on hold as event is cancelled
A highly anticipated return to Bayview this week for former East Fife player and manager Steve Archibald has been scrapped.
The Glory Days of Gold supporter podcast, in conjunction with the club and EFTV, had managed to attract Archibald back to Methil for a special event which would have seen him discuss his time at Bayview, along with broadcaster David Tanner, on Thursday.
However, recent changes in guidance relating to the Covid-19 pandemic forced a quick re-think with it confirmed over the weekend that a decision had been taken to cancel the event, which sold out in a matter of days.
It is hoped, though, that it can be rescheduled.
A message posted on the Glory Days of Gold Twitter account stated: “Due to the current covid climate and following government guidance to defer gatherings, Steve and his team have asked that we postpone our event, which we think is sensible.”
A further message was posted by the group on Sunday saying that those who had bought tickets would be contacted at the start of the week regarding a rearranged date for the event.
Before arriving at Bayview, Archibald enjoyed a celebrated career which saw him play for Tottenham Hotspur, Hibs and Barcelona as well as the Scottish national team.