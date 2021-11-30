Stevie Crawford returns to Bayview as East Fife manager

New East Fife manager Stevie Crawford. Pic by Scott Louden

Crawford, who has recently been assisting former Fife boss Gary Naysmith at Edinburgh City following his departure as manager of Dunfermline Athletic, will be no stranger to fans of the Bayview club.

He arrived at East Fife in 2008 as a player but, following the departure of then boss Dave Baikie, stepped in to the manager’s position.

After that role came to an end, the former Scotland striker stepped into coaching roles at clubs including Falkirk and Heart of Midlothian before returning to the Pars and guiding them to the end of season promotion play-offs last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first game in his second run as manager comes this Saturday when the Fifers host Alloa Athletic.

On his appointment, Crawford said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage East Fife Football Club again. It has all happened very quickly and it was the first job that I found myself attracted to since leaving Dunfermline Athletic in May.