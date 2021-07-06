Striker Chris Wreh impresses East Fife boss

Chris Wreh has impressed Darren Young on trial with the boss now weighing up a move for the forward

The former Rushden and Diamonds front-man appeared as a trialist on Saturday afternoon as East Fife swept aside Dundee North End 4-1.

Wreh did his chances of landing a permanent deal no harm by netting twice.

Before making his mind up, Young, who lost summer signing Mark McGuigan for work reasons recently, is set to give him another look during Tuesday night’s friendly against Burntisland Shipyard.

But the Fifers face potential competition for Wreh’s signature, the striker believed to have been one of Arbroath’s trialists in their 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Livingston on Monday night.

The striker, though, is certainly one Young is keen on.

"It was good to see Wreh playing and I’m hoping to have him in again for the Burntisland game,” said the boss.

"He looked decent and we’d just be aiming to get him a bit fitter.

"Strength-wise it’s difficult because we were playing against a 5-4-1 and 4-5-1 with the opposition defending which was hard for him.

"But, against teams in our own league, who are a bit more open and expansive, if he goes up against a guy one-on-one there’s not many who will shove him off the ball.

"He’s a nice guy, down to earth, and fitted in well with the boys so we’ll be speaking to him.”

With the competitive season now just a few days away, Young is preparing to make a decision on some of the other players he’s had in on trial, while also keeping his eye on who else may be available.

"The young goalkeeper (Liam Campbell), will be signing on an amateur deal and Lewis Anderson, who has had a couple of teams in for him, has been offered a deal as well and hopefully he’s sign.

"Michael Cunningham is another who we’re still speaking to.”

Those still in and around the club will have further opportunities to impress the manager this week ahead of East Fife’s first competitive game which is away to Arbroath in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday, July 14.