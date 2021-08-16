Swallows ship six after half-time as ruthless Fife Thistle run riot

Ronnie Barnes was clinical in front of goal

Thistle played host to local rivals St Monans in the Glendale Plastics Championship. The Balmullo side opened the scoring on nine minutes when Allan started and ended a great move after combing well with Munro.

On the half hour Munro should have doubled the advantage when Barnes did well to create an opening but with Nee produced a terrific point blank save.

Despite dominating large parts of the half, the sides went in at the interval with just the one goal separating them.

However, the resolve of the visitors was broken just two minutes into the second half with Munro finally getting the better of Nee.

Finlay was the creator again for Thistle’s third goal as he continued his impressive debut with another defence splitting pass with Barnes this time the recipient as he opened his account with his usual aplomb.

On the hour mark Barnes made it 4-0 before adding number five to secure his hat-trick

Another Thistle substitute made an impact in the 74th minute when Adamson picked out Barnes with a neat through ball and the striker capped off an impressive performance with his fourth and his side’s sixth goal.

Just two minutes from time Thistle rounded off the rout with goal number seven and it was that man Finlay who again provided the ammunition this time from a corner with Mackie bulleting home a header from six yards.