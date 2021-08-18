Delighted Tayport celebrate after their late winner. Pic by Ryan Masheder.

The match started well for Tayport, the team entered the match confidently and well organised.

They enjoyed a few early chances through Jamie McCabe and Dayle Robertson, however neither could make the most of these opportunities and find the back of the net.

The team went on to dominate the match, allowing few chances for the home side to enforce themselves on the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayport were forced to make an early substitution, bringing Ryan Paterson on after Jamie Gill was injured.

Broughty Athletic’s Lewis Crosbie looked to score later on in the first half but could not get past Tayport’s defence.

Craig Sturrock also took a shot at the goal but did not manage to put Tayport in the lead so it ended all square at the break.

The second half started even more fiercely than the first, with both teams fighting for an advantage.

Tayport continued to play well and pushed back Broughty Athletic at every opportunity.

They won an early chance after a strong pass from Jamie McCabe to Dayle Robertson.

Robertson fired the ball towards the goal, but narrowly missed, sending the ball past the post.

Athletic’s Josh Skelly received a couple of close chances which were well saved by Gary Thain, adding further pressure on both sides to break the deadlock.

Finally, in the 80th minute, Paterson scored, taking a clean shot at the goal after a pass from Ross Cameron.

This spurred the team on to increase their lead.

Paterson took a second shot but missed, launching the ball over the bar.

Tayport saw out the match well and the score at full time remained Tayport 1-0 Broughty Athletic.

After the match, Jamie Hume was named the Tayport Distillery man of the match.

Tayport: Thain, Joyce, Sturrock (Cameron), Ness, Hume, Rollo, Gill (Paterson) Ritchie, Robertson (Dorovic), McCabe, White.