Tayport 1-4 Lochee

Tayport celebrate after Dayle Robertson's strike, but the celebrations were short lived. Pic by Scott Pearce

It could have been so different had Tayport not spurned so many chances and conceded an equaliser with the last kick of the first half.

Tayport were quickly out of the blocks and top scorer Dayle Robertson was on the spot to force the ball home from close range after Jamie Gill’s shot had sparked off a goalmouth scramble.

Buchan headed just wide as Lochee tried to get back in the game but most of the goalmouth action was at the other end.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Tayport who started so well against Lochee. Pic by Scott Pearce

Keeper Gorton twice denied the home side on the half hour mark, parrying Jamie McCabe’s shot then saving at Ewan White’s feet following a defensive mix-up.

The clock had just ticked past the 45 minute mark as Lochee prepared to take a free kick 30 yards from goal. The Tayport defence were caught out when, expecting Lawson to float a high ball into the box, the former ‘Port player slipped a low ball to the unmarked Cavanagh who nipped through to find the net and bring his side level.

The second half was altogether a different affair.

Lochee’s efforts were rewarded on 56 minutes when young Dundee loanee Ewan Murray set up Hay who cut in from the left to fire a low drive past Thain.

With ten minutes left substitute George Johnston raced down the right and fired in a low cross which was met first time by Kevin Milne who bulleted a shot high into the net.

In the final minute Johnston put another piece of icing on the cake when he was on hand to steer home Murray’s ball from the left.