Tayport 2-0 Arbroath Vics

Tayport celebrate on their way to a cup tie victory. Pic courtesy Tayport FC

Having received a bye in the first-round, ‘Port entered straight in at round two.

The first half progressed slowly, with neither side taking control.

Sam Sanchez took an early shot at a goal but his effort went wide past the left post.

Tayport advanced to the third round of the competition by seeing off the Angus club. Pic courtesy of Tayport FC

Ryan Paterson also had a decent effort as he looked to find a way past Vics’ goalkeeper Arran Lyall directly in front of the goal.

But Lyall stood tall and refused to let Tayport grab the early advantage.

The first half also saw yellow cards for Tayport’s Ross Cameron and Lyall Shaw as who both fouled in attempts to keep Arbroath Vics from advancing towards their goal.

The first half ended in stalemate, the opening 45 minutes not living long in the memory.

The second half started brighter when a chance at a goal fell for Tayport from Jamie Gill from the edge of the box.

This was quickly followed in the 63rd minute by the first goal of the match from Jamie McCabe after a pass from Lyall Shaw who had evaded the Vics defence.

This rallied the home side who looked desperate to increase their lead before Arbroath Vics had a chance to get back into the game.

Arbroath substitute Mitchell Findlay came close to equalising but failed to hit the target.

Tayport sub, Ewan White, looked to make it 2-0 for Tayport with a shot from the left which went behind before another couple of efforts were saved by Lyall.

Finally, in the 93rd minute, Ryan Paterson settled matters when he fired the ball into a vacant goal despite being chased by Vics’ Dean Gordon Hardie.

Play ended shortly after at Tayport 2-0 Arbroath Victoria.