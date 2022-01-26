Tayport 3-1 Downfield

Tayport's Paul Sludden causes problems in the box. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Paul Sludden kicked off for the home side in a game that would see Tayport’s first goal scored only six minutes into the match.

A superb Ryan Paterson shot from outside the box flew straight past Downfield’s keeper Jonny Snowdon and into the net.

Dundee Downfield also started well with chances of their own.

Callum McCleary took a shot but the ball went over the crossbar.

The equaliser came in the 26th minute of the match through a strike from Callum McCleary.

Tayport struggled to create more chances after conceding.

Downfield had many more opportunities but Tayport defender Greg McColm made some fantastic defensive clearances in the box.

Tayport came out the much stronger side for the second half.

Only three minutes after the kick-off, Daniel Dorovic put the home side back into the lead. A good tackle from Sludden gave Tayport back the possession of the ball.

He then quickly passed to Dorovic who slipped the ball into Downfield’s net.

Tayport got their final goal in the 79th minute.

A Paterson corner straight into the box bounced off several heads before the ball then fell to Jamie Gill, whose shot slipped through Downfield’s defence and rolled over the line.

Ryan Paterson was awarded the Tayport Distillery man-of-the-match award. Manager Eddie Wolecki Black was happy with the decision, saying Paterson put in a “really good performance” and “worked his socks off”.

He was also impressed with the team as a whole as he’d asked them to get 9 points from the three games this week and they had done just that.

Tayport: Thain, Heggie, Sturrock (Cameron), McColm, Hume, McCabe (Rollo), White, Paterson, Sludden, Dorovic (K. Sturrock), Gill.