Tayport 3-2 Letham

Tayport celebrate after finding the back of the net during Saturday's win. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Letham were the visitors and the two played out a terrific match.

Just 12 minutes in Tayport took the lead with a goal from Jamie McCabe.

T ayport continued to create chances but couldn’t increase their lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canniepairt club put their bodies on the line to grind out their win. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Robertson had a half chance when he had a sight of goal but couldn’t find the back o the net.

The game was hard fought, with the referee showing multiple yellow cards for both teams.

This resulted in Tayport’s Craig Sturrock being sent off early on in the first half after receiving a second yellow for a foul inside the box.

Letham’s Mark Shaw took the resultant penalty and fired beyond Tayport’s Gary Thain, bringing the score even.

Despite being left with 10 men for the majority of the match, Tayport didn’t seem fazed and continued to keep the ball in their possession.

Lyall Shaw battled past Letham’s defenders to create an opportunity for himself which he couldn’t convert .

But Shaw wouldn’t be denied again and, in the 36th minute, put the home side back in front.

The second half got off to a fast start with Letham pushing to force an equaliser.

Aaron Gelletly brought the score even once again in the 53rd minute, sliding the ball past Thain.

Tayport substitute Ewan White went off on a terrific solo run down the pitch but was eventually stopped in his tracks by the Letham defence.

Tayport enjoyed a decent spell in possession but found the Letham’s defence difficult to break down .

Eventually, in the 76th minute, White got the ball to Dayle Robertson who passed it on to Jamie McCabe who scored. Tayport saw more chances from Robertson and Reece Ritchie but failed to add another .