Tayport add new forward as defender extends stay

Tayport manager Eddie Wolecki Black

Fraser’s signing from Lochee Harp was announced on Wednesday evening, Wolecki Black saying he had his eye on the forward for some time.

After keeping an eye on him across the past few weeks, the ‘Port manager made his move and managed to get Fraser to sign up.

"I am clearly delighted to get Adam on board,” said Wolecki Black.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Myself and Alan Smart had watched him recently on two occasions and we both believed he was someone we could work with.

"As well as his obvious presence, he has a great attribute in retaining the ball which is vital for the team to get up the park.

"I'm sure our other attackers will benefit from Adam's play and I'm very much looking forward to working with him."

Fraser himself says he’s relishing the opportunity to make his mark at a Tayport side which continues to impress from week-to-week.

"I am looking forward to challenging at the highest level in the league and I'm buzzing to get started with the lads and the management team," added the striker.

As part of the deal, goalkeeper Jamie Lockhart has moved to Lochee Harp.

Tayport have also announced that defender Greg McColm has extended his stay at the Canniepairt.

McColm signed for the club in January until the end of the season and since then has played seven times and scored three goals.