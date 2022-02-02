Tayport advance after weekend cup win

Tayport celebrate after Daniel Dorovic's goal. All pics by Ryan Masheder

Tayport welcomed Fraserburgh United in the third round of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup.

It was a tough match with strong winds delaying the kick off for an hour.

It was a very slow start for both sides with very little chances in the first 10 minutes. A shot from Paul Sludden flew over the crossbar and Fraserburgh’s Marc Noble’s free kick was easily cleared by Tayport’s defence. As the first half progressed, Tayport had a few more chances than the away team. A Craig Sturrock free kick 15 minutes in went straight into the box and found defender Bradie Heggie but his header was off target. Another attempted header from Jamie McCabe also went wide of the net.

Saturday's visitors proved stuffy but Tayport came out on top

Tayport had a great goal scoring opportunity 20 minutes in. A Heggie throw in found Sludden who passed the ball to Ewan White. It was then received by Daniel Dorovic who slid in front of Fraserburgh’s keeper Andrew Dunbar, but Dorovic couldn’t quite get his feet onto the ball. McCabe also made a good few defensive blocks, stopping the ball from entering Tayport’s box.

Fraserburgh’s best chance in the first half came from Callum Buchan. His powerful shot was on target, but Tayport keeper Darren Brown punched the ball away, clearing the box. Jamie Gill also had a fantastic run down the line from halfway, but his shot was caught by Dunbar.

The only goal of the match came from Tayport in the 37th minute. A McCabe shot on goal was deflected out for a corner. Sludden took the corner which landed perfectly to Dorovic who then simply headed it into Fraserburgh’s net. Just before half time the away team had a chance through Bruce Patterson, but Brown easily saved. The teams went into the break with Tayport leading 1-0.

It was also a slow start to the second half, but with the home side having more opportunities. Chances from Fraserburgh’s Noble and Tayport’s Greg McColm both

Paul Sludden starts another move up the park for Tayport

went wide of the post. Tayport had a chance to double their lead 10 minutes into the second half. A pass from Sludden to Gill then found Dorovic but his shot hit the corner of the opposition’s crossbar. A few more Heggie throw-ins into the box meant Dorovic had another few chances, but he just couldn’t get his second goal.

With 20 minutes to go of the match, Fraserburgh went down to 10 men. A bad tackle on Dorovic meant the home side had a free kick and Neil Hay was off the pitch for a second yellow card. McColm took the free kick but the shot went out for a goal kick. The last action of the game was yet another opportunity from Dorovic. A pass from Heggie meant Dorovic had an open goal shot but before he could get the ball in the net, it was blown as offside.

The match ended Tayport FC 1-0 Fraserburgh United. Tayport will now play Forfar United away at Guthrie Park in the quarter finals of the

Bradie Heggie was named the Tayport Distillery man-of-the-match. Manager Eddie Wolecki Black said he “did well” and that he was happy with how Tayport defended, allowing very little opportunity for the away team to score.

Tayport: Brown, Heggie, Sturrock, McColm, Joyce, Rollo, White (K. Sturrock), McCabe, Sludden, Dorovic, Gill.