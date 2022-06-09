Tayport and St Andrews have SFA membership granted

Tayport were in cup final action at the weekend and will be able to compete in the Scottish Cup from next season. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Membership is only granted to clubs who can satisfy strict SFA criteria with both ‘Port, who play in the Midlands League, and Saints, who compete in the East of Scotland Football League, having it confirmed they had now met that.

It means both clubs will be able to compete in the 2022/23 Scottish Cup and progess though the Scottish league pyramid system.

There are also added cash bonuses, such as annual payments depending on the success of the national team.

Tayport Chairman David Baikie said: "This is a historic moment for Tayport Football Club and for the the town.

"We are over the moon to be accepted as a member of the SFA after months of hard work meeting the required criteria.

"I'm really excited that we will be in the draw for next season's Scottish Cup, its exciting times ahead for the club."

Baikie’s sentiments were echoed a short journey away in St Andrews where they have equal reason to celebrate.

Saints’ Donald Gellatly said the ball was set rolling in 2018 on membership by former chairman John Strachan, Leo Micallef and Dr Blair H Smith.

It’s been a long process since, but the club is delighted to finally get their membership rubberstamped.

Gellatly said: “We have spent considerable sums upgrading facilities at The Clayton Caravan Park Recreation Ground, including the installation of floodlights, and we are required to have qualified first aiders on duty at home games.

"Once licensed and granted membership of the SFA, we will still be required to keep on top of staff CPD as well as improving disability access but the rewards ought to be huge, especially if the players enjoy a wee run in the Scottish from time to time.