Tayport book their place in cup final

It's all smiles for Tayport after they reached the cup final. All pics by Ryan Masheder

celebrated a 1-3 win against Broughty Athletic to make it to the Quest Precision Engineering Cup Final. Travelling to Whitton Park for the semi-final was never going to be an easy task, but Tayport put in a superb team performance to secure their place in the final. Tayport have appeared in 10 finals in this cup before, winning 8 of them. Their most recent win was in the 2014/15 season against Dundee North End.

It was a quick start to the game for both sides as each team looked for an early goal. A free kick from Broughty’s Greig McNaughton, only a few minutes in, found Bradley Smith who crossed the ball into Tayport’s box. However, Port Captain Jamie Hume was there to clear the ball away. Smith continued to push for a home side goal but his powerful shot went over the bar and his corner into the box was easily caught by Tayport keeper Craig Hepburn.

The away side had just as many chances early on. Ryan Paterson’s shot flew over the bar and a Jamie Gill throw in was well cleared from the Broughty box by Ryan Winter. 10 minutes into the match, Tayport striker Daniel Dorovic had a great chance on goal when he went one-on-one with Broughty keeper Sean Diamond. However, despite Dorovic’s powerful shot, Diamond made a fantastic save with his feet to save the home side from conceding.

Tayport forward Paul Sludden gets his shot away. Pic by Ryan Masheder

An unfortunate injury to Kris Rollo only 20 minutes in meant that Tayport had to make an early substitution, opting to bring on Ewan White to replace Rollo. However, this didn’t stop the away side from continuing to take shots on goal. A cross from Paul Sludden to Paterson gave Tayport a great opportunity but unfortunately Paterson’s shot went too wide of the post. The team also had a great chance from a Paterson corner. The ball fell perfectly into the box where defender Greg McColm headed the ball towards the goal but it was easily caught by Diamond.

Both teams continued to create as many chances as each other. Broughty’s Derryn Kesson took a great shot on goal but Hepburn managed to save it. Smith also continued to create chances but none could result in a home side goal. A cross from Tayport’s Luke Emmett to Sludden meant the away side had a chance but Sudden’s header was saved by Diamond. Just before the 30 minute mark, Tayport had a great chance through a Paterson free kick. The ball landed just outside the box where Craig Sturrock headed the ball but it unluckily went just over the crossbar. Louis Joyce also had his own shot but it again went too wide of the post.

Tayport’s efforts eventually paid off when, in the 46th minute, they scored their first goal.

Gill crossed the ball to Paterson who then passed the ball on to substitute White to net.

The Midlands League side now have a final to look forward to. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Only one minute after kick off Broughty Athletic levelled the game.

Winter ran up the field with the ball before passing to Smith who easily slotted the ball into Tayport’s net.

The home side had definitely come out much stronger than they had played in the first half. Josh Skelly looked dangerous as he took shots on goal, but they went just too wide and on one occasion he even hit the post.

However, despite their best efforts, it was Tayport who celebrated the next goal of the match in the 66th minute.

A powerful Sludden shot from the corner of the box took a deflection off Broughty’s David Rae and the ball rolled into the net.

Tayport made the score 1-3 when Paterson smashed the ball into the back of the net.

The Quest Precision Engineering Cup final will be held on Saturday, June 4 against Dundee East Craigie.

Tayport: Hepburn, Emmett (Cobb), C Sturrock, McColm, Hume, Rollo (White), Joyce, Paterson, Sludden, Dorovic, Gill (K Sturrock)