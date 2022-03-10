Tayport boss delighted with return to winning ways

Tayport made it back-to-back wins with a 3-1 victory over Arbroath Vics. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Such is the form of the Canniepairt club, defeats aren’t something they’re used to.

An 11 game undefeated run came to an end a few weeks ago with a 2-0 defeat to Broughty Athletic.

But Wolceki Black’s side dusted themselves down and have picked up from where they left off before that loss, racking up consecutive wins over Forfar West End and Arbroath Victoria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s win over Vics, which saw Tayport come from behind after losing a fifth minute opener, really pleased the Canniepairt manager.

“I was delighted to get the three points again,” said Wolecki Black.

"When our unbeaten run came to an end we asked the players to start a new run and the win has continued that.

"It seems to be a recurring theme that we have a poor start to the first-half.

"Over the past few games, the goals we’ve lost have all been in the first-half but I think that’s five second-halves in a row where we’ve kept a clean sheet.

"So we need to sort that first-half problem still.

Wolecki Black’s side responded and two goals towards the end of the first 45 put a different complexion on the game.

"I was happy because the players never gave up,” said the manager.

"They continued going to the half-time whistle to get us inside with the lead, which was great.

"I knew we’d be ok in the second-half.

"I said to the players before the game that, if we came in level or ahead, we’d be fine because we always have a good second-half.”

Tayport passed up opportunities to put the game to bed earlier than they did, something the boss will be adressing this week.

"In training we’ll work on that and try to improve that aspect of the game,”added Wolecki Black.

"But, sometimes if you’re a striker, if you get the first one then you get the second and third.