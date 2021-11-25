Tayport boss wants side to get ruthless

Tayport look to win the ball back from Kirrie during the weekend's meeting. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Tayport returned from their trip to Kirriemuir Thistle on Saturday with all three points in the bag thanks to a 3-1 win.

It was a victory which was comfortable in the end, but it took the Canniepairt side until the 84th minute for Ryan Paterson’s header to finally kill off any hope that Kirrie had of nabbing a point.

Tayport raced into the lead with just a couple of minutes played but found themselves level just seconds later.

They restored their lead before the break before the late clincher.

Wolecki Black was pleased with his side, but wants them to start making life a bit easier on themselves by putting games to bed quicker.

“We asked the boys for a quick start, and we got that, but the disappointing part is we only held the lead for such a short period of time,” he said.

"I don't know if I’m pleased or frustrated (with the amount of chances created), because we never took them.

"If there was one disappointment going in at half-time it was that we were only one goal ahead.

"Throughout the game I felt we were just that one pass away from making that a two goal lead.

"Thankfully we then got it through Ryan Paterson’s header and it made it a relaxing last five minutes.

"As long as we’re creating chances we have a chance to win games and we’re creating a lot of chances.

"Against Kirriemuir we didn't take as many as we should have but we got there in the end.” Tayport now sit in sixth position in the Midlands League following their victory at the weekend.

This weekend they’ll aim to reinforce their place at the top end of the table when they play host to Dundee St James.

It’ll be a welcome visit to the Canniepairt for Wolecki Black who has been something of a stranger to the club’s home ground.

The game will be the manager’s first at home since he took over.

"I’ve not been at home yet, it just seems to be away every week,” said the gaffer.

"I saw the last game against St James in Dundee and we scored a penalty that day to win the game.