Tayport come roaring back to see off Vics

Paul Sludden celebrates after hitting the back of the net for Tayport. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Vics took the lead only seven minutes in when a cross from Ross Flight found Cameron Fraser in the box who slotted the ball past Craig Hepburn and into the net.

It didn’t take long for Tayport to level and four minutes later the home side made it 1-1.

Paul Sludden found Jamie Gill who smashed the ball into the back of the Brechin net from the edge of the box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayport took the lead when Kieran Sturrock beat Dean Easton.

Now the home side were ahead it was starting to look like a different game.

Tayport had more possession of the ball and had more opportunities to score.

Ewan White also had a chance but his powerful strike went over the crossbar.

Tayport continued to dominate and in the 31st minute they got their third goal of the match.

A simple tap in by Adam Fraser now gave Tayport a valuable two goal lead.

Brechin started the second-half well.

A pass from Darren Elder to Euan Duff gave Duff a sight on goal but Tayport’s Hepburn made a fantastic save.

Elder also had his own opportunity to scrape back a Brechin goal but, again, Hepburn made the save.

Given their lead, several Tayport substitutions were made and only a few minutes later they went 4-1 up.

Kieran Sturrock managed to steal the ball away on the edge of the box and found the net. 15 minutes before the end the match, a foul on Campbell Bruce by Ross Cameron meant Brechin had a free kick in a dangerous area.

Fraser stepped up and took the shot but it was easily caught by Hepburn.

In the 85th minute, Tayport made the score 5-1.

Sludden picked out Paterson who ran in and slipped the ball into the net.

In the 87th minute Tayport added their sixth goal of the match through Sludden

Tayport now face Coupar Angus away at Foxhall Park in their last league game of the season on Saturday.

Tayport: Hepburn, K Sturrock, C Sturrock, McColm, Hume (Cameron), Joyce (Cobb), White, Paterson, Sludden, Fraser (Dorovic), Gill (Emmett).