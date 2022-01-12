Tayport flex their muscles late on to see off Violet

Tayport FC started the new year at a frosty Canniepairt with a great win over Dundee Violet, giving the club a valuable 3 points. The home team began the match the stronger side, with Kieran Sturrock almost putting the ball in the back of the net within the first 10 minutes. The visitors did have a few chances through Calum Kinnear, although Tayport’s keeper Darren Brown saved comfortably. Also, a corner from the away team which led to a shot from Cameron Ross was a good scoring opportunity, but his shot went just over the crossbar.

20 minutes in Louis Joyce’s free kick was flicked on by Jamie Hume and the ball fell to Ewan White who managed to get a shot away but his shot was blocked by Violet’s keeper Fraser Burnett, the ball came back out into the box and fell to Paul Sludden but his shot went just wide of the post.

Tayport’s first goal came in the 28th minute, with Ryan Paterson passing to Sludden who knocked it on to Daniel Dorovic who powerfully shot into the top left corner of the oppositions goal. The home team continued to dominate with both Sturrock and Jamie Hume having shots on goal but both being saved by Violet’s keeper. The teams went into half time with Tayport leading 1-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayport's Paul Sludden in action at the weekend. Pic by Ryan Masheder

The second half began under the new floodlights, with both teams coming out very strong and re-energised after the break. There were many chances for both sides but Tayport were the first to score through Paterson. Sturrock made a good run down the left-hand side and picked out Paterson who lifted the ball over the away keeper and into the net. Tayport’s 2-0 lead didn’t last long as Violet’s Ross ran down the line and managed to slip the ball past Brown as he came out of his goal. The visitors continued to challenge the home team with more chances on goal, but Brown was on point and kept the ball from the back of his net.

The next home goal came in the 71st minute. Brown hurled the ball to the halfway line where it was picked up by Jamie Gill who skilfully ran down the side line and into the box slotting the ball past the keeper. Another chance came from a Louis Joyce free kick, which found Jamie McCabe but his shot was saved by Burnett.

Dundee Violet’s Greg Breen had a shot on goal 10 minutes from the end of the match, but Brown slid out and saved it. Tayport’s final goal came again from Gill in the 91

st minute. White’s corner went into the box where it was headed by many players before being headed out of the area by Violet’s defence, the ball however fell straight to Gill who volleyed it from just outside the edge of the box into the top right corner of the net. The match ended Tayport 4 – 1 Dundee Violet.