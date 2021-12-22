Tayport forced to abandon East Craigie tie

Tayport manager Eddie Wolecki Black

Tayport were trailing 1-0 in their Midlands League match away at East Craigie when a thick fog started to swamp the pitch.

Despite the hosts being a goal up, the matchday ref was left with little other option than to bring an early conclusion to the game.

The official gave the match every chance he could for it to be concluded but decided enough was enough during the half-time interval and called the game off.

Tayport sit sixth in the Midlands League.

Elsewhere in the division, Carnoustie Panmure saw off Dundee Violet 4-1 away from home as Phil McGuire’s men signed off from 2021 on a high note.

The victory means Panmure will go into next year with the Midlands League title firmly in their sights as they chase down leaders Dundee East Craigie.

East Craigie may hold a nine-point advantage over the Laing Park side but Carnoustie have played two games less.

Arbroath Vics beat Dundee St James 1-0, Forfar West End lost to Blairgowrie 3-0, Kirriemuir Thistle hammered Letham 6-1 and Forfar United beat Scone Thistle 4-1.

All other games were postponed.

All Midlands League clubs are now on a festive break until the new year, when fixtures will resume once again on Saturday, January 8.