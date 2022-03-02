Tayport get back on track with deserved victory

Forfar West End went down against Tayport as the hosts got back into the winning groove. All pics by Ryan Masheder

Keith FC loanee Luke Emmett started for the home side and 16-year-old Aidan Cobb made his debut coming on as a substitute for the last 10 minutes.

Tayport’s got the first goal of the game 13 minutes in.

A Bradie Heggie throw in found Paul Sludden who passed the ball onto Paterson.

New signing Luke Emmett impressed on his debut

Paterson had a shot which was hit out by Forfar keeper Matthews, but the ball fell to Jamie Gill whose strike went into the back of the net.

Tayport’s lead didn’t last long.

Only four minutes later, keeper Darren Brown brought down Aiden Benvie inside Tayport’s box which led to a Forfar penalty.

Abdourahman Njie took the penalty and sent Brown the wrong way.

Tayport celebrate after finding the net again

However, it was Tayport who got the next goal in the 31st minute.

A Paterson corner into the box fell straight to Dorovic whose powerful header flew past the keeper and into the net.

Just before half time Forfar equalised. A great cross into the box by Ruairidh Smith found Benvie who slotted the ball past Brown.

In the 61st minute Tayport got their third goal of the match. Another Heggie throw in found Sludden who ran into the box and slotted the ball into the back of the net. Four minutes later Tayport got their fourth goal through McColm.

A tackle on Ryan Cormack by Emmett led to a number of players from both sides squaring up to one another and resulted in multiple yellow cards, including a second yellow for Benvie.

Tayport got their fifth and final goal of the match in the 93rd minute. A pass from Emmett found Paterson who ran across the goal line and chipped the ball over Forfar’s keeper. Tayport manager Eddie Wolecki Black said was pleased with the range of goal scorers and the fact that the team were “not dependent on one player”, given that all five goals came from five different players. He was happy with the performances of new players Emmett and Cobb.

Tayport: Brown, Heggie, C Sturrock (K. Sturrock), McColm, Hume, Joyce, Emmett, Paterson, Sludden (Cobb), Dorovic, Gill.