Tayport get new season off to the perfect start

Dayle Robertson gets ready to skipper Tayport into a new league season. Pic by Ryan Masheder

With the sun shining down over the Canniepart, fans from both clubs, keen to see the resumption of the competitive business, filled the ground.

The first half was packed with chances for the Dundee side, despite some early free kicks for Tayport.

In the 16th minute Dundee North End won a penalty after Gary Thain brought down Jamie Montgomery.

Keiran Sturrock took the shot but narrowly missed, hitting the left post.

Chances continued to come and go for both sides but it was Tayport who broke the deadlock in the 41st minute with Jamie McCabe hitting the bottom right corner of the net after a pass from Dayle Robertson.

North End created early chances in the second half with Tayport defending well.

But it was Tayport who added the game’s crucial second goal in the 53rd minute.

Tayport are all smiles as they get the season off to a perfect start. Pic by Ryan Masheder

This time it came courtesy of Jamie Gill, who battled off the North End defence and ran down the left-hand side before finding the bottom right-hand corner.

North End, aggrieved that the goal stood believing a foul was committed in the lead up to the goal, pushed for a goal themselves and a way back into the game.

They tested goalkeeper Thain a number of times in quick succession.

Tensions rose and, in the 70th minute, North End went down to 10 men after John Farquharson was sent off for violent contact.

After the red card there were few chances created by either team and Tayport saw out the game with the match ending 2-0.

Louis Joyce, who played centre half, was named the Tayport Distillery man of the match.