Tayport get set for tough East Craigie test

Tayport manager Eddie Wolecki Black

The postponement came at a time when Tayport are really hitting their stride and are undefeated in their last five.

It also meant they were unable to build on a well deserved 1-0 home win over Dundee St James just a couple of days before.

Wolecki Black said: “Since we’ve come on board we’ve played five games managed to get points from all, so that win continued it.

"That momentum is still building.

"We deserved the win, we totally dominated the game from start to finish.

"It was just a case of when we were going to get the goal and I said to the players at half time that we were just one pass away from scoring.”

It was a win which keeps Tayport in with the pack at the top end of the Midlands League going into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

But it’ll be a tough ask to continue their run of positive results, with opponents Dundee East Craigie leading the way in the league, winning 19 of their 22 games played.

Wolecki Black says East Craigie are a club he has a lot of respect for.

"We have no fears about going there but I still have to give them a lot of credit,” said the manager.

"If they go on and win the league, which looks likely, it’ll be the equivalent of Leicester doing what they did.