Tayport hit six to advance to cup semi-finals

Kieran Sturrock leads the Tayport celebrations. Pic by Ryan Masheder

The sun was shining on Guthrie Park as Tayport travelled to face Forfar United in the quarter-final of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup.

After a 1-0 win at home to Fraserburgh United in the last round, the Port were looking to come away with another win.

New signing Aidan Cobb had his first start for the club, filling in for midfielder Kris Rollo.

Tayport went ahead with their first goal only three minutes into the match.

‘Keeper Craig Hepburn sent the ball up the field where it found Jamie Gill in the box.

Gill took a shot which went over Forfar keeper Jack Shaw and into the net.

Tayport continued to challenge Forfar and the away side definitely had more of the chances.

They doubled their lead in the 17th minute when a low corner from Ryan Paterson found captain Jamie Hume in the box.

Hume’s diving header flew past Shaw and into the Forfar goal making the score 0-2.

Despite being two goals down, Forfar continued to challenge Tayport.

A free-kick from Zack Williams near the corner flag landed perfectly in the box, but it was Hume who got to the ball first, clearing it out of Tayport’s half.

16-year-old Cobb had a fantastic chance from outside the box which went over the crossbar but it was Paterson who got the next Tayport goal in the 31st minute.

Louis Joyce lofted the ball across the field where it found Paterson who then ran towards the goal and finished.

Both teams came out for the second half with just as much energy as the first.

Despite being three goals down, Forfar didn’t give up and pushed for a goal but it was Tayport who continued to dominate the match.

Substitute Ewan White had a chance not long after coming off the bench but his strike also went over the crossbar.

Tayport’s fourth goal came 68 minutes into the match.

A fantastic Gill throw-in found Dorovic in the box who headed the ball down towards the net where it deflected off Forfar’s Aidan Marshall and was ruled as an own goal.

Only three minutes later, Sludden’s powerful strike from just outside the box flew into the goal and made the score 0-5.

A Kieran Sturrock corner a few minutes later gave McColm a chance but his header was stopped for a corner .

Sludden took the corner and Kieran Sturrock easily headed it into the back of the net for Tayport’s sixth and final goal in the 75th minute.

Captain Jamie Hume was named as the Tayport Distillery Man of The Match.

Tayport will travel to Whitton Park to take on Broughty Athletic in the semi-finals on April 30.

Tayport: Hepburn, Joyce, C Sturrock (Cameron), McColm, Hume, Cobb, K Sturrock, Paterson (White), Sludden, Dorovic, Gill (Heggie).