Tayport hoping to dump the Vics

Tayport boss Chris Macpherson

Tayport have been left frustrated recently, as have other clubs up and down the divisions, with games being called off due to Covid-19 outbreaks and players having to isolate.

It’s a necessary evil, of course, but the Canniepairt club will be hoping for no bumps in the road this weekend as they aim to ensure a safe passage through to the next round.

Kick off at the Canniepairt is scheduled for 2.30pm.

Newburgh Juniors are also on cup duty this weekend, making the journey into the central belt to face Syngenta.