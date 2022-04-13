Tayport in seventh heaven as they cruise to win

Tayport's Ryan Paterson asks questions during the weekend's win. Pic by Ryan Masheder

After a disappointing 0-5 loss away to Carnoustie Panmure last week, Tayport were looking to get back to their winning ways.

The team did just that, putting on a great performance and coming away with a fantastic 1-7 win.

It didn’t take long for the away side to get ahead and Tayport got their first goal only nine minutes into the game through Greg McColm.

Tayport continued to dominate the match with more chances and possession.

In the 40th minute Tayport doubled their lead when Paterson found Kieran Sturrock on the half way line. Sturrock ran towards the box and finished well.

Two minutes later Tayport went 0-3 up when Dorovic made no mistake.

Tayport came out for the second half with just as much energy as the first.

Less than a minute after coming out after the break and Paterson’s shot was saved.

In the 53rd minute of the match the away side made it 0-4.

Kieran Sturrock crossed the ball to Joyce who powered his finish home.

Then, only six minutes later, Tayport added another goal to the score line.

Gill ran down the line and crossed the ball into the box.

Lochee Harp’s Daniel Garmany tried to reach for the ball but Dorovic got there first, slotting the ball into the back of the net.

A Paterson corner flew into the box towards Cameron who tried to tap the ball into the bottom left corner of the net. Unfortunately the ball went just wide and out for a Lochee goal kick.

73 minutes in and Tayport made it 0-6 when Paterson chipped the ball over Lockhart and into the net.

Paterson got his second goal of the match not long after.

Despite being so many goals down, Lochee Harp still continued to press for their own goal and Ross Anderson netted.

The Tayport Distillery MoM was Luke Emmett.