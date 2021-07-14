Tayport launch friendly fire at the Saints

Jamie Gill wraps up a convincing win for Tayport by hitting goal number four. Picture by Matt Hooper / This is St Andrews.

St Andrews United travelled to Tayport for a local pre-season derby with Chris Macpherson’s side enjoying a memorable win.

The two headed into the game just a week before their respective league campaigns begin, Saints in the East of Scotland Football League and Tayport in the new Midlands Division.

United had beaten Coupar Angus in midweek but found Tayport a tougher nut to crack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first 20 minutes of the contest at the Canniepairt proved to be fairly cagey as both sets of players made short passes in order to keep possession.

The home team started to find their rhythm and Ryan Paterson opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when he capitalised after St Andrews United gifted the ball away in midfield.

Paterson burst towards goal before neatly chipping the ball over Kyle Moran.

The young goalkeeper was beaten for a second time less than three minutes later when Jamie McCabe met a cross from the right and his well-directed header gave Moran no chance as it sailed into the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Tayport subsequently dominated the rest of the first half and Paterson grabbed his second of the match right on the stroke of half time when he added the final touch to a swift passing move.

Unfortunately, much of the second half was played in the middle of the park so neither side created many chances as a result.

Saints’ best opportunity of the half came from a long-distance free kick, which was easily saved.

Jamie Gill made the score 4-0 in the 85th minute to make amends for previously hitting the post.

Tayport therefore won the friendly derby fixture by a convincing margin and the St Andrews United players will need to produce an improved performance when their league season begins at Ormiston this weekend.

For Tayport, the game was the perfect way to prepare for their season opener.