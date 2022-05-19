Tayport leave it late to run out winners

Tayport are in excellent form ahead of their cup final. Pic by Ryan Masheder

For their last league game of the 2021/2022 league season, Tayport travelled to Foxhall Park to face Coupar Angus JFC.

The team were looking for a win to finish the season on a high and they did just that with a fantastic, yet tough, 1-3 victory.

Tayport had a great chance from a Jamie Gill throw-in which landed in the box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Greg McColm ran in to header the ball but the Coupar defence got there first and managed to clear.

The first-half fizzled out with the match goalless.

Both teams came out with new energy and pace that wasn’t seen in the first 45 minutes.

A foul on Tosh by Ross Cameron in the Tayport box meant Coupar were given a penalty. Tront stepped up and scored

In the 74th minute, Tayport got their first goal of the match.

Craig Sturruck lofted the ball up the park where it was collected by Kieran Sturrock on the edge of the box. He then took a shot and the ball deflected off Ewing and into the back of Coupar’s net.

Only three minutes later, Tayport went 1-2 up when Ewing netted.

Substitute Adam Fraser wrapped up the win in injury time

Tayport’s next game is the Quest Precision Engineering Cup final on June 4 against Dundee East Craigie at Whitton Park.

Tayport: Hepburn, Emmett, Cameron, Cobb, McColm (C.Sturrock), Joyce, K Sturrock, Paterson (White), Sludden, Dorovic (Fraser), Gill.