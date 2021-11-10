Tayport leave it late to secure a point

Saturday saw Tayport’s first game with new manager Eddie Wolecki at the helm as they faced Brechin Victoria away from home. Tayport looked to take control of the match early with Lyall Shaw making some good runs down the pitch and causing problems for Brechin Victoria. Shaw made a cross in an attempt to bypass the home sides defences, but the ball was deflected into the keeper’s hands. Tayport created a clear chance when Dayle Robertson’s shot into the box found Ewan White. White looked to score but his shot was blocked and cleared. At 28 minutes a Tayport freekick resulted in the home side taking possession of the ball and Brechin Victoria took the lead courtesy of Cameron Fraser who slotted the ball past Gary Thain. Tayport recovered quickly and Kris Rollo, Kieran Sturrock and Dayle Robertson all looked to bring the score even, but were all thwarted by Vic’s keeper, Dean Easton. Just before halftime Ewan White found Kieran Sturrock who fired the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed after the referee blew the whistle for offside. The match went to half time, Brechin Victoria 1-0 Tayport.

The home side looked to increase their lead and started the second half brightly. They came close through Kieran Longmuir, but his shot was saved by Gary Thain. Tayport soon found their feet and began to dominate the match. Vic’s Cameron Fraser defended their goal well, making it difficult for Tayport to get close. A cross from Ewan White was sent back by Fraser but the ball found Lyall Shaw but his shot was cleared. Shaw came close again, but this time went wide of the goal. Tayport’s new signing, Paul Sludden, made an immediate impact on the match after being brought off the bench, nearly scoring immediately with a header. Tayport continued to push for an equaliser with Dayle Robertson driving forward. Robertson was brought down inside the box and the referee granted Tayport the penalty. Robertson stepped up but fired the ball wide of the left post and the home side remained in the lead. Sludden took a freekick after Robertson was again brought down, this time outside of the box. Sludden’s kick found Rollo who fired the ball home, but the goal was again ruled out after the referee called offside. Finally, in the 89th minute, Tayport equalised. A goal kick from Gary Thain was flicked on by Robertson to Sludden who calmly rolled the ball past the keeper. Tayport fought for another goal into injury time and a late corner looked promising but fell through. The match ended Tayport 1-1 Brechin Victoria.