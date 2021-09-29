Tayport left to rue sloppy goals as they depart cup

Dayle Robertson puts pressure on the Gartcairn 'keeper. Pic Ryan Masheder

Tayport crashed out of the Scottish Junior Cup at Airdrie Leisure Centre.

They gave themselves a mountain to climb after losing a goal inside the first minute and that mountain became even higher within seconds of the start of the second half when a 2-0 half-time deficit became 3-0. The tie became hopelessly out of reach when Gartcairn made it 4-0 in 55 minutes.

Although Tayport reduced the deficit immediately, a late rally only served to put a better complexion on the final scoreline.

Tayport players were caught out by Gartcairn’s explosive start and after Thain had done well to block a shot, the loose ball fell to David Sinclair who finished with a well struck shot from the edge of the box. Tayport were all at sea in the opening exchanges and it took until 15 minutes to threaten the home goal but Peterson’s free kick was well off target.

Tayport gradually came more into the game and Robertson had a chance only to be denied by the home keeper. Ewan White looked Tayport’s best bet to get his side back on back on level terms but that challenge became more difficult on 28 minutes when a defensive slip gave Ross McNeil a clear run in on goal to execute a cool finish for his side’s second goal.

Despite being overrun at times in midfield, openings were coming Tayport’s way and a good run from Shaw set up McCabe but his effort was well off target. As the break approached Tayport were getting the chances but Robertson, normally so lethal in front of goal, twice spurned opportunities.

Whatever was said to the Tayport players at half time they clearly weren’t listening. Straight from the kick off they were in a defensive fankle and after three failed efforts to get the ball clear of their penalty area, it fell to McNeil who provided a clinical finish for goal number 3.

Gartcairn were moving the ball about quickly, always looking threatening, but Tayport, with Keiran Sturrock on for Paterson, were now enjoying a greater share of the play. Centre-half Hewitt failed to cut out a penetrating ball from Joyce which fell kindly for Robertson but the Tayport top scorer was denied by Hutchison in the home goal. But, in 55 minutes Tayport were further behind and it was another cheaply conceded goal. McNeill picked up a loose ball to gleefully beat Thain and complete his hat trick.

Within a minute Tayport had pulled a goal back when a good run and pass from White set up substitute Sturrock who beat Hutchison with a powerful shot from 15 yards. The chances were falling Tayport’s way now and Robertson robbed a defender to set up Ritchie but he failed to beat the keeper. It was end to end with Sturrock missing the target at one end while Thain saved well from Craig at the other end.

The scoring wasn’t finished and in 66 minutes substitute Ferns took advantage of Tayport’s dithering in midfield to run through unchallenged to net No.5. The scoring was completed in 79 minutes when good play between substitutes Dorovic and Sturrock combined to set up Robertson to finally get on the scoresheet.

After a run of six successive wins, it was a disappointing performance from Tayport who failed to recover from losing a goal so early at the start of both halves. The visitors, who were punished for some slipshod defensive and midfield play, were well served by youngsters Ewan White and Louis Joyce. Substitutes Daniel Dorovic and Keiran Sturrock boosted Tayport’s attacking threat against experienced opponents, clearly comfortable at home on their artificial playing surface.