Tayport make it eight victories on the bounce at Lochee

Jamie Gill finds the net from the edge of the box for Tayport. Pic by Ryan Masheder, words by Charlotte Wilde

It has been 26 years since Tayport last won at Thomson Park, so the victory was well celebrated.

Kris Rollo stepped in as captain again as Jamie Hume was out with injury for another week.

Tayport got their first goal of the match in the 14th minute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Gill managed to take possession of the ball from Lochee’s Ross Gallacher just outside Tayport’s own box.

He then ran from there through the centre of the pitch, passing multiple Lochee players, before taking his shot. The ball slipped past keeper Joshua Gorton before hitting the post and then rolling over the line.

The away side continued to challenge Lochee United.

Paul Sludden had a chance from a Heggie throw in but his backward kick was caught by Gorton.

Ewan White also had a chance but his shot went wide of the post.

However, Tayport still had to defend well. A Daniel Cavanagh free kick for the home side caused a scramble in the box, but Tayport’s keeper Darren Brown was alert and managed to keep the ball from his net.

Both teams came out for the second half with just as much energy as the first 45 minutes. Chances from McColm and Louis Joyce in the first five minutes were opportunities for Tayport to double their lead, but both shots went just wide of the post.

A Logan Davie free kick gave Hay an opportunity on goal but Brown made a superb save sliding out to grab the ball.

Tayport’s second goal came in the 63rd minute through Paterson. His fantastic free kick from just outside the box flew over the Lochee wall, hit the bottom of the crossbar and bounced into the net.

Midfielder Ewan White received his first man-of-the-match award following the game.

Tayport: Brown, Heggie, Sturrock, McColm, Joyce, Rollo, White, Paterson, Sludden, Dorovic (R. Cameron), Jamie Gill.