Tayport plan to reproduce league form in cup

Tayport have made a perfect start to 2022. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Eddie Wolecki Black’s side are the in-form team in the Midlands League at the moment, having not been beaten since the middle of October.

They’ve yet to drop any points in 2022 and will hope their league campaign can transfer into the cup.

On Saturday, Tayport host Fraserburgh United in the Quest Engineering Cup.

Off the park, Wolceki Black has added to his coaching staff by bringing in Alan Smart.

Smart had a successful playing career as a striker both in Scotland and England, playing for teams such as Inverness, Preston North End, Watford, Carlisle United and Dundee United.

He has experienced playing in the English Premier league and scored Watford's second goal at Wembley in the 1999 play-off final which took the Hornets to the Premier League.

A Tayport spokesman said: “Alan also has coaching and management experience having previously managed Daventry Town.

"Alan is now back living in Scotland and has joined the coaching staff at Tayport.”

But leaving the club this week is midfielder Lyall Shaw.

Shaw has left Tayport and joined East of Scotland side Oakley United.

The club added: “Everyone at Tayport would like to thank Lyall for his service to the club and we wish him all the best for the future.”