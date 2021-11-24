Tayport plunder three points at Kirriemuir
Kirriemuir Thistle……....1Tayport…………………..…..3
Tayport were away again on Saturday as they played Kirriemuir Thistle away at Westview Park. The match got off to a quick and frantic start. Tayport’s first shot at the goal came through Ryan Paterson, but the ball bounced back off the bar, landing at the feet of Jamie Gill who smashed the ball home, putting Tayport in the lead after just two minutes. Kirriemuir quickly looked to equalise and a freekick got the ball to Bryan Duell who curled the ball past Gary Thain in the Tayport goal in the 4th minute of play. Jamie Gill pushed to bring Tayport back into the lead, making some good runs down the left-hand side of the pitch. There was a strong case for a penalty for Tayport when Paul Sludden was brought down inside the box but the referee did not give in and did not deem it a foul. Tayport received another good chance when Jamie Gill picked out Paul Sludden who found Ryan Paterson, who’s shot was blocked. The ball then fell to Kris Rollo who took another shot which was saved well by Darryl Burns. Kirrirmuir also received a chance through Bryan Deasley but his shot went wide of the post. Paterson and Bradie Heggie worked hard brought the ball into the box, finding Daniel Dorovic. Dorovic couldn’t keep the ball, however, and it was cleared away by the home side. At 34 minutes a Jamie Gill corner found Jamie Hume who headed the ball into the back of the net. The match went into half time, Tayport 2-1 Kirriemuir Thistle.
Jamie Gill again looked to increase Tayport’s lead in the second half but his early shot went over the bar. Gill went on to cause a number of problems for Kirriemuir’s defence, eventually being brought down inside the box. This time, the ref called a penalty and Paul Sludden stepped up. The shot was saved by Burns in Kirriemuir’s goal. Kirriemuir pushed on as it looked promising they could make a comeback, creating a few chances which were easily saved by Gary Thain. Tayport also continued to create chances, a cross from Ryan Paterson picked out Paul Sludden who’s shot went just wide past the post and Reece Ritchie found Daniel Dorovic who also hit the ball past the post. Finally, in the 84th minute Tayport received their third goal curtesy of Ryan Paterson heading the ball over Burns after a pass from Paul Sludden. Tayport looked for a fourth and Reece Ritchie came close but his shot was well saved by Burns. The match ended Tayport 3-1 Kirriemuir Thistle. Reece Ritchie was named the Tayport Distillery Man of the Match.
Tayport Team
Gary Thain
Bradie Heggie
Craig Sturrock
Brad Ness
Jamie Hume
Kris Rollo
Ryan Paterson (White)
Reece Ritchie
Paul Sludden
Daniel Dorovic (McCabe)
Jamie Gill
Subs
Jadel Musanhu
Louis Joyce
Kieran Sturrock
Lyall Shaq
Ewan White
Jamie McCabe
20. Darren Brown