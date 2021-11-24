Tayport plunder three points at Kirriemuir

Tayport were away again on Saturday as they played Kirriemuir Thistle away at Westview Park. The match got off to a quick and frantic start. Tayport’s first shot at the goal came through Ryan Paterson, but the ball bounced back off the bar, landing at the feet of Jamie Gill who smashed the ball home, putting Tayport in the lead after just two minutes. Kirriemuir quickly looked to equalise and a freekick got the ball to Bryan Duell who curled the ball past Gary Thain in the Tayport goal in the 4th minute of play. Jamie Gill pushed to bring Tayport back into the lead, making some good runs down the left-hand side of the pitch. There was a strong case for a penalty for Tayport when Paul Sludden was brought down inside the box but the referee did not give in and did not deem it a foul. Tayport received another good chance when Jamie Gill picked out Paul Sludden who found Ryan Paterson, who’s shot was blocked. The ball then fell to Kris Rollo who took another shot which was saved well by Darryl Burns. Kirrirmuir also received a chance through Bryan Deasley but his shot went wide of the post. Paterson and Bradie Heggie worked hard brought the ball into the box, finding Daniel Dorovic. Dorovic couldn’t keep the ball, however, and it was cleared away by the home side. At 34 minutes a Jamie Gill corner found Jamie Hume who headed the ball into the back of the net. The match went into half time, Tayport 2-1 Kirriemuir Thistle.