Tayport prepare for midweek Forfar United visit
Tayport’s Canniepairt is the place to be if you fancy a midweek football fix.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:35 am
Eddie Wolecki Black’s side are in excellent form as they keep pace with the top sides in the Midlands League.
They’ll play under the floodlights on Wednesday evening with Forfar United the guests.
Kick off is 7.30pm and, with there being no other football on in the area, the club are hopeful the community will head along and support the local club.
Entry is £6 adults, £3 concessions and kids go free.