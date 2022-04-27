Tayport prepare for semi-final in style

Luke Emmett celebrates after hitting the net for Tayport. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Tayport started well with immediate chances from crosses from Jamie Gill and Ryan Paterson, but unfortunately no one was there to net the ball on either occasion.

Just 15 minutes in Tayport got their first goal of the match when Fraser managed to squeeze his shot home.

Three minutes later Tayport made the score 0-2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A powerful strike from Joyce on the edge of the box flew towards the top left corner of the net. Johnstone got his hand on it but it wasn’t enough.

The next goal for Tayport came in the 25th minute.

A Paterson corner landed perfectly in the box where McColm came in and simply tapped the ball into the back of the net.

The away team continued to put pressure on the Blairgowrie goal.

Paul Sludden had a shot from the edge of the box, but it was an easy catch for Johnstone. A couple of Paterson corners also were great opportunities but the team just couldn’t net another goal.

Despite these missed chances, Tayport got their fourth goal only three minutes later in the 28th minute. This time Emmett's effort inside the box was too powerful for the Blairgowrie keeper. Only 10 minutes into the second half, Tayport made it 0-5.

A Paterson cross into the box fell to Hume who tapped the ball home.

Given their comfortable lead, Tayport made many substitutions, including bringing on Ewan White who had a great chance not long after coming off the bench.

In the 82nd minute Tayport got their sixth and final goal of the match.

Fraser lofted the ball up the pitch where it was collected by Dorovic who netted. Louis Joyce was named as the Tayport Distillery man-of-the-match.

Tayport are away to Broughty Athletic in the semi-final of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup this weekend.

Tayport: Hepburn (Brown), Emmett, C Sturrock (Cameron), McColm, Hume, Rollo, Joyce (Cobb), Paterson (White), Sludden, Fraser, Gill (Dorovic)