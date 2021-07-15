Tayport ready for a new dawn

St Andrews United found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-0 loss at the hands of Tayport on Saturday. Pic by Matt Hooper/This is St Andrews.

The side will kick off the campaign as part of the new Midlands Division, welcoming Dundee North End to the Canniepairt.

It’s set to be an exciting year for Chris Macpherson’s side in a division which presents its winner with the chance to play off for a place in the Highland League.

The Midlands Division sits at tier six in the Scottish football pyramid and provides a potential pathway into the SPFL.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayport look ready to compete and, at the weekend, showed just how prepared they are, hammering East of Scotland Football League side St Andrews United 4-0.

"There were shades of good play,” Macpherson told the club’s social media channel post match.

"I’m maybe being a bit greedy, but I felt that, if we fed the wingers more, we’d have scored more goals.

"But I’m happy with bits of the performance when we played well and dominated the game although a bit unhappy with the second half when we sat off them as if the game was won.

"I want them to be relentless, go for the jugular and go for goal, after goal, after goal.

"We’re good enough now to do that.”

Macpherson now turns his attention to the real business of competitive football and wants to see his side take the good habits learned over pre-season into this weekend’s game.

"I’m trying to build a winning mentality and I think we have that,” said the Canniepairt manager.

"We chose our teams well over pre-season and had a couple of really tough ties, different types of ties, different sizes of pitches and different surfaces

“There have been challenges.

"I’m pleased with how things have been progressing.”

Ahead of the St Andrews game the club announced the permanent signing of midfielder Louis Joyce who had a loan spell at Tayport last season on-loan from Dundee.

Macpherson added: “Louis is a tenacious player with bags of enthusiasm and quality.”

Supporters are, of course, now allowed back into grounds for the new season.