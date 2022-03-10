Tayport see off stubborn Arbroath Vics

Arbroath Vics went toe-to-toe with Tayport in Fife. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Another league game and another great win for Tayport.

It was a tough game full of free kicks and the visitors really challenged Tayport, but it was the home side who came away with the three points. It was also the debut match for new signing striker Adam Fraser who started for the Port.

It was an intense and energetic start from both teams with many chances at both ends of the pitch. A pass from Jamie Gill to Adam Fraser gave Tayport an early chance but Fraser’s shot was deflected and rolled out for a home side corner. Ryan Paterson took the corner and Fraser jumped but his header went over the crossbar.

The Tayport attack heap pressure on the visiting defence. Pic by Ryan Masheder

An Arbroath free kick taken by Sam Clark was a great chance for the away team. The ball flew into the box and Ross Fraser went for a header but it was well defended by Tayport Captain Jamie Hume who kicked the ball out of the box. Back up the other end of the pitch and Tayport had a chance through Gill. A pass from Paul Sludden gave Gill a chance but it was headed out of the box by Arbroath’s Matthew Keogh.

However, despite Tayport’s many opportunities, it was Arbroath Victoria who got the first goal of the match 5 minutes in. A strike from Joshua Chalmers flew past keeper Darren Brown and into the net. A few minutes later, a foul on Gill meant Tayport had a free kick and a chance to equalise. The free kick was taken by Paterson, but his powerful shot flew over the wall and just too wide of the post. Another Arbroath free kick from Ben Fraser 10 minutes in was another opportunity for the away side but once again Hume was there to clear the ball from the box.

Since Arbroath’s goal, Tayport definitely had more of the opportunities. Several throw ins from Bradie Heggie gave Fraser and Sludden chances to score but neither of them could get the ball past Arbroath keeper Arran Lyall. A Greg McColm free kick from the halfway line went straight into the box but it was cleared by the away sides defence. Arbroath still had a chance through their goal scorer Chalmers, but his cross into the box was easily saved by Brown.

15 minutes in and Tayport arguably had their best chance of the match so far. A great cross from Paterson into the box meant Fraser had a fantastic header but his shot hit off the post. Striker Kieran Sturrock also had a chance through a pass from Heggie but his shot went just past the post. Another Paterson cross into the box was a chance for Gill but again the shot went too wide.

Delight in the Tayport ranks at the Canniepairt as Kieran Sturrock scores. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Tayport finally got their goal in the 35th minute. A Paterson corner caused a huge scramble inside the box. The ball eventually fell to defender and Captain Hume who simply slipped the ball through all the defence and into Lyall’s net making the score 1-1.

Less than 10 minutes later and just before half time in the 42nd minute, Tayport got their second goal. A fantastic pass from Kris Rollo to Sturrock who was just outside the box gave him a great opportunity to take a shot on goal and he did just that. His powerful shot flew past everyone in the box and straight into the top corner of the goal. The teams went into half time with Tayport leading 2-1.

Out for the second half and the sun was shining over The Canniepairt. Only a couple of minutes in Gill had a great chance from a throw in from Heggie, but his shot went just over the crossbar. Arbroath also had their first chance of the second half not long after. A Fraser free kick went into the box but it deflected off Tayport’s defence and was easily saved by Brown.

There were a quick succession of chances for Tayport around the 60th minute. Sludden had a shot but it went over the crossbar. Sturrock also had a couple of shots but one went too wide and the other also over the crossbar.

With Tayport only leading by one goal, an Arbroath free kick on the edge of the box was dangerous and meant Tayport had to defend well. It was again taken by Clark but his shot was easily cleared from the box by McColm. Tayport had a chance to extend their lead once again through Fraser but his shot was saved by Arbroath keeper Lyall.

Tayport got their third and final goal of the match in the 81st minute. A cross from Luke Emmett found Sludden in the box who simply hit the ball and it rolled past the keeper and into the net. Tayport, however, were still not safe yet. An Arbroath corner, taken by substitute Argyle Cairns, caused a huge scramble in the Tayport box. Luckily, keeper Brown managed to get to the ball before it went into his net. Just before full time Tayport substitute Louis Joyce had a chance through a pass from Gill, but it was punched out by Lyall. The match ended 3-1 to Tayport.

Kris Rollo was named as the Tayport Distillery Man of the Match for his hard work on the pitch. Manager Eddie Wolecki Black said it was “a great choice” as he felt Rollo put in a strong performance. He also was “delighted with another 3 points back to back” and was proud as the “players never gave up”.

Tayport Team:

Darren Brown

Bradie Heggie (Joyce)

Greg McColm

Jamie Hume (C)

Kris Rollo

Kieran Sturrock

Ryan Paterson (Cobb)

Paul Sludden

Jamie Gill

Adam Fraser (Dorovic)

Luke Emmett

Substitutes:

Craig Sturrock

Daniel Dorovic

15.Louis Joyce

16. Ross Cameron

17. Aidan Cobb