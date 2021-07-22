Tayport settle in nicely to new division

It was a perfect afternoon in the sunshine for Tayport as the new league season kicked off. Picture by Ryan Masheder

A 2-0 weekend home win over Dundee North End was followed up on Wednesday night with a 1-1 draw away from home against Forfar United.

Chris Macpherson’s side have clearly adapted well to the new challenge and look set for an exciting campaign in the league, the winner of which will be given a chance to play-off for a place in next season’s Highland League.

There’s a lot of football to be played before then, of course, but the Canniepairt club are certainly on the right track.

Assistant manager Alan McSkimming, speaking before Wedensday evening’s game is taking plenty of positives from the early season form.

“I think if you can go and get points on the board as early as you can, it’s a real stepping stone to move ourselves up the league to where we want to be,” he said.

"North End are a top side, they will be up there at the business end of the season, we have seen that.

"It’s a great start, but it’s only the start, we still have plenty more games to go.”

New recruit Louis Joyce, who signed with the club recently following his release from Dundee, was amongst the ‘Port players impressing at the weekend.

McSkimming was delighted with the impact made by the versatile player who spent time on loan at Tayport last season.

“He is signed as a centre midfielder but, with injuries and people out missing, we asked him to play centre half and he absolutely strolled it, he was fantastic.”

This weekend Tayport are at home, hosting Dundee East Craigie with a 2.30pm kick off.

Newburgh were afforded a free Saturday as their East of Scotland Football League first division conference B also got underway at the weekend.

Instead their campaign started on Tuesday night with a difficult trip away from home to face Heriot Watt University.

The home side had too much in hand for Newburgh, easing to a 3-1 win.

This weekend Newburgh welcome Edinburgh South.