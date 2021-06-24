Tayport show their charitable side with new partnership

Launched this week, a partnership has been created between the club and Dundee based charity Signpost International, the three-time Junior Scottish Cup winners confirming the organisation as its first ever official charity partner..

Signpost International takes action against poverty at home and abroad, supporting communities to be drivers of their own change.

The official partnership comes after Tayport have previously offered support to the charity’s work.

Tayport FC committee member, Dave Aitken, pictured left, Signpost International’s CEO, Jamie Morrison, pictured on the right, and Tay Bridgehead Councillor, Tim Brett met together as the charity partnership agreement was signed.

Tayport committee member, Dave Aitken, said: “Tayport FC thinks the work that Signpost International are doing throughout the world, and locally, is fantastic.

"Last year we supported their Christmas appeal but we wanted to do more, we want to keep supporting Signpost financially, but we want to spread the word about their work and draw attention to what they are doing.

"Tayport FC is embedded in community, and we believe that it is essential that we are giving back and helping those in need.

"The work of Signpost is community focused, and this aligns with the long term aims and objectives of the club to continue to find ways to expand our offering beyond the local community and working with Signpost will certainly do this.”

The partnership will also see the recycling of the club’s kit going to the cause.

For the next two seasons the Signpost International logo will also be displayed on the back of the Port’s new home and away kit.

The club will make a yearly donation to the charity and organising bucket collections for Signpost at matches throughout the season.

Signpost International’s CEO, Jamie Morrison, said it was “extremely encouraging” that Tayport wanted to play its part in supporting those in need.

"As a charity we are continuing to build up our presence locally so having our logo displayed on the Tayport shirt will be wonderful, as it will mean that more people will see our name and will hopefully want to find out about our work,” he said.