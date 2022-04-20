Tayport steady the ship but the damage is done

Tayport go on the attack as they look to claw back some ground. Pic by Ryan Masheder

It proved to be a difficult day for the Port when the club travelled to face Dundee North End in the Thorntons Property Cup.

Kris Rollo kicked off for the Port as they looked to get a positive start to the match. However, it was North End who got the first goal only 5 minutes in. A Frankie Devine free kick landed perfectly in the box where it found North End Captain Ryan Smith who tapped the ball into the back of the net.

The home side were already proving to be a tough side early on. Their quick pace meant they already had more possession of the ball and more of the chances. Greg Fairweather’s header was easily caught by Tayport keeper Craig Hepburn. Liam Gibb also had a great cross into the box but Tayport Captain Jamie Hume was there to clear the ball away.

In the 24th minute of the match, a foul on Fairweather by Port defender Greg McColm meant North End had a penalty and an opportunity to double their lead. Devine stepped up and shot to ball to the left side where it bounced off the post and flew into the bottom right corner of the net. The home side were now 2-0 up.

Tayport did, however, have some of their own chances to scrape back a goal. A foul on Jamie Gill meant the away side had a free kick just past the halfway line. Ryan Paterson took the free kick where it flew into the box. There was a huge scramble for the ball and it eventually fell to Daniel Dorovic on the edge of the box who took a shot but the ball went too high over the crossbar. Gill also had a great cross only a few minutes later but the ball was well cleared from the box by North End’s Andrew Ballantine.

Despite Tayport’s best efforts, it was Dundee North End who got the next goal of the match 32 minutes in. Connor Macleod took a powerful shot from the edge of the box and it flew past Hepburn into the top right corner. Then, only 4 minutes later, the home side made it 4-0. Smith also took a powerful strike from the edge of the box and, just like the previous goal, the ball flew into the back of the net.

The last chances of the first half came from Tayport. A Paterson free kick into the box found McColm who headed the ball but it was easily caught by North End keeper Gary Thain. Gill’s throw in into the box was also a good chance but Paul Lunan got there first and cleared the ball from the home sides half. The teams went into the break with Dundee North End leading 4-0.

Tayport came out for the second half with much more passion and energy then they had shown in the first 45 minutes. Gill and Louis Joyce both had their own shots on goal but Gill’s chance was too wide of the post and Joyce’s was well caught by Thain. A Paterson corner landed in box but was cleared by Brian Rice. Tayport also defended well from a Rice free kick which was cleared from the box by McColm. Paterson and Gill continued to take powerful shots on goal, but unfortunately they couldn’t get the ball into the back of North End’s net, although Paterson came close with one of his strike’s hitting the crossbar.

70 minutes in, a Gibb free kick found Lunan in the box who headed the ball into the back of the net. However, the goal was given as offside and the score remained 4-0. Tempers began to flare as both teams became more passionate and determined.

It was now looking like a completely different game as, unlike the first half, Tayport had more of the chances on goal. A Dorovic free kick was a fantastic chance for the away side, but his shot flew through the wall and straight into Thain’s hands. Paul Sludden and Craig Sturrock also had their own chances but Sludden’s shot was cleared from the box and Sturrock’s shot went too high over the crossbar.

5 minutes before the end of the match, Hume also had a great chance on goal. A Paterson free kick found Hume in the box who headed the ball towards the goal but the North End defence managed to clear it away. Tayport had a much better second half but it just wasn’t enough and the match ended 4-0 To Dundee North End.

Tayport Manager Eddie Wolecki Black said it was “the first half that killed us today, going behind 4-0 at half time”. He added that it was “individual errors” that went wrong in the match and that he was “very disappointed” to be out of the Thorntons Property Cup.

Tayport: Hepburn, Emmett, C Sturrock, McColm, Hume, Rollo, White (Sludden), Joyce, Dorovic, Paterson, Gill.