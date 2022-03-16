Tayport stung by injury time Kirriemuir winner

Tayport put some pressure on the Kirriemuir goal. Pic by Ryan Masheder

It was a match with few chances and a frustrating afternoon for the Port who struggled to break down Kirrie’s defence.

A throw in by midfielder Louis Joyce to Ryan Paterson gave Paterson a great chance to put the home side ahead but his shot was cleared out of the box by Kirrie’s Bryan Duell.

Another chance for Paterson came from a pass from Kris Rollo, but unfortunately it fell straight to Kirriemuir keeper Darryl Burns.

It was a game of little incident in the opening 45 but things came to life after the interval.

Tayport definitely had a lot more energy and started as the better team.

A Paterson cross into the box was a great chance for the home side to take the lead but no one was there to net.

A Craig Sturrock free kick also landed straight in the box and there was a clash of heads as players from both sides went for the ball but it eventually went out for a goal kick.

Tayport got the opening goal of the game in the 50th minute.

A Gill cross into the box caused a scramble and then the deflection off a Kirrie player meant the ball fell to Daniel Dorovic who tapped the ball into the back of the net.

However, in the 58th minute Kirriemuir equalised. A shot hit off the post and bounced back to Andrew Walls who easily slipped the ball past Brown, making the score 1-1.

The away side continued to challenge Batchelor made another great run down the line towards goal but his shot went wide.

Tayport’s hopes took a massive blow when keeper Brown made a bad tackle just outside the box and received a straight red card.

In the 93rd minute Kirriemuir got their second and final goal through Blaike Kyles.

Tayport manager Eddie Wolecki Black said he was “disappointed to not get a point.”