Tayport were worth at least a point says boss Macpherson

Tayport's Dayle Robertson. Pic Ryan Masheder

The Gowfers plundered all three points from the Canniepairt thanks to 2-1 victory.

The margin of the scoreline shows how tight the game was, and Macpherson believes his players were worth more than the zero points they took from the game.

He said: “I’m really disappointed.

"We were good for at least a point.

"Carnoustie are an experienced team and have been put together for at least three or four seasons.

"The have players who know how to manage a game.

"But we were prepared and knew what we were up against.

"The boys did well and are going away disappointed because we know we should have got something out of the game.”

Carnoustie raced into a two goal lead in the game, Ryan Roche netting in the ninth minute before Bruce Hearn doubled their lead shortly after the hour mark.

But Tayport battled away as they tried to salvage something from the game.

A goal eventually did arrive, Jamie McCabe netting with a minute to go.

Sadly it was too little, too late for the Canniepairt side.

Tayport now shift their focus to this weekend’s round of Midlands League fixtures.