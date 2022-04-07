Tayport will learn from Carnoustie defeat

Tayport's Paul Sludden chases back during the weekend's defeat. Pic by Ryan Masheder

Title chasing Panmure got off on the front foot and never looked back as they cruised to a 5-0 win.

It was a sore one to take for Wolecki Black’s side who went into the game in some pretty decent form of their own.

“The expectations going into the game would have merited a better result than that,” said the Tayport boss.

"It's difficult but I accept Carnoustie were the better team, no doubt about it.

"The one word that would sum it up would be naive.

"We were naive and lost the first goal from a throw-in and the third from a free-kick.

"We were 2-0 down after 20 minutes and that gave Carnoustie the leeway they needed in a game that was vital for them.

"We need to be more alert and get into our shape more quickly and be better going forward.

"But make no mistake, we’ll learn from this.

"We’ll learn more from this than winning 5-0 or 6-0 in the other games.

"Arguably we played the team who will win the league and they play a similar style to us.

"They were just better at it than us.”

This weekend Tayport will look to bounce straight back when they make the short trip to face Lochee Harp.

Kick-off is 2.30pm.